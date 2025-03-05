Dubai prepares to launch IPS 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Land Department has announced the launch of the 21st edition of IPS 2025, the leading global platform for real estate professionals, to be held from April 14-16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This comes as part of their ongoing partnership and commitment to engage with the real estate investor community, industry leaders, innovators, and professionals, and to strengthen their confidence in the real estate sector in the Emirate.

IPS brings together real estate developers, investors, buyers, banks, and real estate brokers under one roof with the aim of promoting real estate projects and investment opportunities, building new business relationships, and expanding professional networks, contributing to potential real estate deals and partnerships.

It also facilitates the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and insights and provides access to the latest trends and innovative technologies in construction, design, and real estate development, such as smart building technology and sustainable design.

The upcoming edition of the highly anticipated real estate exhibition is witnessing a surge in global interest, with increasing demand from real estate entities worldwide.

The event aims to attract more than 16,000 visitors, providing an exceptional platform for exhibitors to showcase their projects, engage with industry leaders, and explore investment opportunities on an international scale.

Bringing together participants from across the globe, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, the exhibition fosters international collaboration and opens new avenues for strategic partnerships. With strong representation from both regional and global markets, the event serves as a key driver for cross-border investments and industry growth.

Over three days, the 21st session of IPS will feature the main real estate exhibition along with a dynamic agenda of annual and newly introduced events. Key highlights include the main conference and a focus on five core pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design, and IPS Services.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalaita, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), emphasised Dubai's commitment to strengthening its position as a global destination for real estate investment through the hosting of the twenty-first edition of (IPS) 2025 show. He highlighted that the exhibition serves as a strategic platform, bringing together experts, investors, and companies to explore collaboration opportunities and showcase the latest projects and technologies that are reshaping industry standards. This international event, he noted, underscores Dubai’s ability to attract major events that enhance market momentum and create new avenues for development and growth.

Furthermore, he stated that Dubai achieved exceptional results in the real estate sector in 2024, witnessing record sales growth and the launch of high-quality projects. These achievements, he explained, reflect the confidence of global investors and major companies in Dubai’s market. He attributed this outstanding performance to the vision of the wise leadership, which has positioned the real estate sector as a key driver of economic development. This vision has reinforced Dubai’s status as a premier global destination that fulfills the aspirations of investors and businesses worldwide.

IPS embodies Dubai’s ambitious vision for a brighter and more sustainable future. As a global hub for real estate, Dubai continues to lead the industry through its forward-thinking leadership and commitment to innovation. IPS serves as a premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements in construction technologies and smart solutions, reinforcing sustainability as the cornerstone of future developments.

With Dubai’s real estate sector experiencing rapid growth, IPS plays a crucial role in attracting foreign direct investment by offering an unparalleled investment environment. The emirate’s transparent regulatory framework, flexible policies, and competitive incentives make it a preferred destination for global investors. By fostering international collaboration and highlighting cutting-edge trends, IPS strengthens Dubai’s position as a leader in the real estate industry.

