Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 28th November 2021 (WAM) - Under the directives and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Press Club today announced the launch of the Arab Media Award, which builds on the success of its prestigious Arab Journalism Award (AJA).

The announcement of the Arab Media Award was made during a ceremony organised by Dubai Press Club at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza to honour the winners of the 20th and final edition of the Arab Journalism Award in its current form. The event was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Over the past 20 years, the AJA has recognised excellence and promoted creativity in print and digital journalism. With its new structure, the Award seeks to stay abreast of rapid developments in the media landscape and enhance its impact by recognising excellence across three main Arab media sectors: Journalism, tv and Digital Media.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of Dubai Press Club, said that the creation of the Arab Media Award, which builds on the achievements of the Arab Journalism Award, follows a comprehensive evaluation of the AJA by its board of Directors and Dubai Press Club, the General Secretariat of the Award.

The AJA’s various categories were assessed to create a new award that is more aligned with the evolution of the media landscape. Based on extensive evaluations and proposals in meetings, it was decided that the Award should cover a wider range of content across media sectors including TV and digital media platforms, besides journalism, she explained.

"We are proud of Arab Journalism Award’s contributions to the region’s media over the last 20 years, which were made possible thanks to the support of the Award’s patron, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Award has played a crucial role in inspiring talent and creativity in various journalism fields and recognising prominent personalities and Arab journalists who have had a significant positive impact. Today, we seek to deepen the impact of the Award with a revamp that reflects the rapid transformations in the media landscape, which will enable us to recognise a broader variety of outstanding creative content across various media sectors," Al Marri said.

The President of DPC and Secretary General of the Arab Journalism Award expressed her appreciation to the members of the AJA Board, who have included leading media figures in the Arab World, for their role in strengthening the Award’s prestigious position in the region and beyond.

The Award has achieved its prominence due to its ability to consistently maintain credibility, transparency and integrity over the past 20 years, Al Marri said.

The Arab Media Award, featuring new categories, will continue to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and impartiality in its evaluation process.

Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Arab Journalism Award is one of the key initiatives of the Dubai Press Club. Other major initiatives by DPC include the Arab Media Forum (AMF), the region’s largest media gathering; the Emirati Media Forum (EMF); the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS); and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.