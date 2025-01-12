Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has concluded the Economic Content Creators Programme, a specialised media training initiative supported by the UAE Ministry of Economy.

The programme was aimed at equipping aspiring content creators and emerging media professionals with advanced expertise in reporting on economic trends and developments.

Organised in collaboration with leading media and academic institutions and guided by seasoned experts, the initiative was held as part of the first phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, launched by the Dubai Press Club in November 2024. It underscores DPC’s commitment to advancing regional media capabilities and improving the quality of digital content.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting initiatives that nurture human capital and enhance efficiency in line with the leadership’s vision to advance the media and economic sectors.

He highlighted the Economic Content Creators Programme as a model of collaboration between government entities and the media sector aimed at equipping a new generation of media professionals to effectively navigate and communicate global economic trends, thereby contributing to the UAE’s sustainable development objectives.

Bin Touq added, “Empowering young media talent to produce accurate and impactful economic content is vital for bolstering the UAE’s economic growth. This type of content serves as an enabling factor in promoting national strategies to promote economic prosperity. Supporting this programme reflects the Ministry’s commitment to fostering cross-sector collaboration to drive economic development and achieve the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which seeks to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and the new economy.”

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of Dubai Press Club, expressed her appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Economy for its exemplary support and invaluable contributions to the programme.

She highlighted the Ministry’s role in providing a wealth of information that greatly enhanced the programme, enabling participants to create high-quality economic content that meets the highest standards.

She said, “At Dubai Press Club, we are committed to equipping young media talent with the tools and knowledge needed to produce impactful, high-quality content that reflects Dubai’s position as a global leader in media innovation. In today’s digital era, economic content plays a vital role in analysing economic trends, uncovering opportunities, and shaping a more informed society. The Dubai Press Club chose to begin the Dubai Content Creators Programme with a focus on economic content, recognising its importance as a key driver of community development and economic growth.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of Dubai Press Club, said, “Leveraging the expertise of its esteemed experts, the UAE Ministry of Economy conducted a series of highly impactful lectures spanning nearly a month.

These sessions offered participants valuable insights into critical economic concepts, the key drivers shaping the global economy, and practical guidance on mastering the interpretation and presentation of economic data, statistics, and terminology.”

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Specialist, Media Talent Development at Dubai Press Club, explained that the Dubai Content Creators Programme features multiple phases covering a variety of fields, including culture, sports, and community. Each phase aims to equip participants with specialised knowledge and practical tools to enhance their ability to create impactful content tailored to the needs of diverse audiences.

Participants commended DPC’s efforts to foster excellence in the media sector, highlighting its pivotal role in empowering media professionals through a range of initiatives over the past two decades.

The Economic Content Creators Programme featured several sessions led by prominent experts in the fields of economic reporting, digital storytelling, and emerging technologies. Among the highlights was a session by content creator Dr. Mohanad Alwadiyah, who shared insights on producing high-quality content related to finance and real estate while leveraging social media platforms to generate income.

Another session, conducted in collaboration with SAE University College Dubai and led by Hiba Hussein, Head of Design and Visual Communication at the SAE University College Dubai, explored the role of infographics in presenting complex economic data in visually engaging ways.

The month-long programme also featured a workshop led by Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), focusing on the use of AI tools in financial reporting and market analysis. This session introduced participants to techniques for creating interactive 3D graphics and developing advanced economic analyses.

Additionally, Ahmed Alastad, Director of Economic Information and Studies at the Ministry of Economy, presented an in-depth analysis of the UAE’s economic sectors, examining current challenges and future opportunities.

The programme also featured a session in collaboration with Google led by journalist Pamela Kesrouani on advanced search techniques.

The session focused on improving information accuracy, analysing audience trends, and utilising Google Scholar for reliable resources, while exploring the impact of misinformation and effective strategies to combat it.

In collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy, Jean Fares, Chief Executive Officer, Investopia, conducted a session on economic fundamentals, data analysis, and translating complex economic concepts into accessible content using visual and interactive tools.

The programme concluded with a workshop by CNBC Arabia, led by Mustafa Witwit, which highlighted techniques for producing high-quality visual content for economic reporting, including mobile-based photo and video creation tailored for digital platforms.