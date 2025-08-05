Dubai Press Club concludes second edition of Arab Podcast Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has concluded the second edition of the Arab Podcast Programme, a pioneering initiative aimed at cultivating a new generation of Arab podcasters.

Held from 7th July to 5th August, the five-week programme drew wide participation from aspiring audio content creators, reflecting the region’s growing interest in podcasting as a dynamic and contemporary form of media.

Designed as an immersive training experience, the programme combined theoretical learning with practical application, offering participants a comprehensive introduction to the art and business of podcasting.

Through expert-led workshops and interactive sessions, the initiative provided a platform for audio content creators to explore all aspects of podcast production – from concept development and sound storytelling to editing, marketing, and distribution.

The programme aligns with Dubai’s vision to shape a future-ready media environment rooted in innovation and creativity, while enhancing the region’s presence in the global digital content landscape. As podcasting continues to emerge as one of the most impactful and accessible media formats worldwide, the initiative supports broader efforts to foster sustainable media talent and enhance the quality of Arabic content.

Throughout the five weeks, participants engaged in workshops led by leading podcasters and content experts from across the region. The sessions offered insights into key areas such as audio branding, narrative structuring, editing techniques, content promotion, and monetisation strategies. The programme also explored emerging tools and technologies in the podcasting space, including artificial intelligence and immersive 3D audio.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, “At the Dubai Press Club, developing the skills of young Arab media talent is a strategic priority. The Arab Podcast Programme reflects our commitment to designing forward-looking initiatives that respond to the evolving needs of the media landscape. Through this platform, we aim to empower a new generation of creators with the skills and confidence to drive the future of digital storytelling.

”

She added, “The strong engagement we witnessed during the second edition underscores the growing recognition of podcasting as an influential media platform and a meaningful avenue for self-expression. We are proud to contribute to building a thriving Arab podcasting community capable of producing content that resonates globally.”

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Media Talent Development Lead at the Dubai Press Club, said the success of the second edition highlights the wealth of untapped potential in the Arab podcasting sector.

“This year, we placed strong emphasis on balancing theory and hands-on experience. The programme addressed everything from audio narrative techniques and production workflows to advanced marketing tactics and the integration of emerging technologies,” she said.

“Beyond training, the programme creates a collaborative space where podcasters from diverse backgrounds can connect, share ideas, and develop impactful content. Our goal is for every participant to leave with not just knowledge, but a clear roadmap for launching a meaningful podcast project that reflects their voice and vision.”

The final week of the programme featured sessions on advanced storytelling techniques, sound design, podcast monetisation, and home-based production.

Participants also explored how to use tools such as ChatGPT and Jasper for content generation, and how immersive audio can enhance listener experience through platforms like Dolby Atmos.

The closing session brought together graduates of the second edition with alumni from the inaugural programme for an open dialogue focused on sharing success stories, lessons learned, and practical advice.

The discussion fostered an exchange of experiences on content strategy, audience growth, and sustainable podcast development, while reinforcing the spirit of community and collaboration that underpins the Arab Podcast Programme.

By cultivating promising talent and advancing high-quality Arabic audio content, the initiative contributes to positioning Dubai as a central hub for digital media innovation in the Arab world.

