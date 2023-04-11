Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that the world's rapid technological development, which has affected various sectors, including the media sector, comes with a great responsibility to redouble efforts in addressing the besetting challenges, a fact that Dubai has been aware of from an early age and worked to prepare the necessary infrastructure and human cadres to ensure leadership and excellence in the media sector.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed made the statements as he attended today the eighth edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF) which was held under his patronage at Dubai Press Club (DPC).

“We are aiming to establish robust and creative local media bases that keep pace with global developments in accordance with the visionary vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” he added.

Leading media personalities, heads of UAE media institutions, prominent writers and intellectuals attended the event.