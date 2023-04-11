Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dubai Press Club Hosts 8th Edition Of Emirati Media Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that the world's rapid technological development, which has affected various sectors, including the media sector, comes with a great responsibility to redouble efforts in addressing the besetting challenges, a fact that Dubai has been aware of from an early age and worked to prepare the necessary infrastructure and human cadres to ensure leadership and excellence in the media sector.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed made the statements as he attended today the eighth edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF) which was held under his patronage at Dubai Press Club (DPC).

“We are aiming to establish robust and creative local media bases that keep pace with global developments in accordance with the visionary vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” he added.

Leading media personalities, heads of UAE media institutions, prominent writers and intellectuals attended the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Media Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.