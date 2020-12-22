Dubai Press Club hosts meeting of prominent industry leaders ahead of 19th Arab Media Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Dubai Press Club hosted a meeting of prominent industry leaders to review the topics that will be discussed at the 19th edition of the Arab Media Forum. The Forum, which kicks off on Wednesday, is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting, held at the Dubai Press Club headquarters, was attended by Mona Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club and Chairperson of AMFâ€™s Organising Committee; Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club; and organisers of the 19th edition of the Arab Media Forum. A number of media professionals, journalists, and heads of local and regional media organisations participated in the meeting.

Participants in the meeting engaged in a discussion on the various topics that will be discussed at this yearâ€™s Forum in light of the exceptional circumstances facing the world today. Topics featured in the 2020 AMFâ€™s agenda include the current state and future of Arab media and the challenges confronting the industry as a result of the prevailing regional and international environment. The Forum will also explore how the sector can take advantage of new opportunities and technologies to accelerate its growth in the next phase.

Al Marri welcomed the participants and thanked them for sharing their insights and ideas. She said the Forum translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empower the media so that it can become a key partner in driving the regionâ€™s development and progress.

"His Highnessâ€™s follow up on the Arab Media Forum and the challenges facing professionals in the industry motivate us to work harder to create a better future for the regionâ€™s media sector. According to industry professionals, Dubai has earned the confidence of regional and global media companies and the AMF has consolidated its position as a vital platform for Arab and international media over the last two decades.

"The constant follow up of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and his keenness to develop new approaches that support the regionâ€™s media in achieving the highest global standards, encourage us to develop solutions to help the media achieve excellence," she added.

During the meeting, she also highlighted DPCâ€™s keenness to foster dialogue between media professionals in the Arab region. "Meetings like this help to generate innovative insights not just for the Forum but also for the various other initiatives launched by DPC that aim to advance the industry. DPCâ€™s team is always keen to receive ideas and suggestions from experts on finding solutions to industry challenges," she said, adding that the meeting reflects DPCâ€™s keenness to strengthen relations with local, regional and global media industry stakeholders.

On the preparations for this yearâ€™s AMF, Buhumaid said the event will be broadcast live on a special digital platform set up for the Forum. The Forumâ€™s activities will also be shared on DPCâ€™s various social media accounts. Buhumaid also noted that the virtual Forum this year emphasises the importance of media organisations transitioning to a digital environment.

The largest gathering of media industry stakeholders in the region, the annual Arab Media Forum has provided a platform over the last two decades to discuss ideas and solutions for enhancing the progress and prosperity of the region. The Forum seeks to generate new insights on enhancing regional media development and fresh strategies to help it keep pace with the rapid transformations sweeping the globe.

Held under the theme â€˜Arab Media: The Future is Digitalâ€™, AMF 2020 will analyse the current state of the industry and its future prospects to shape a new vision for Arab media.