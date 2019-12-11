UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Press Club Hosts Workshop For Journalists On Data Visualisation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on data visualisation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Press Club, DPC, today hosted a workshop for journalists on the tools and techniques of data visualisation, in collaboration with Murdoch University in Dubai.

The session was designed to train media professionals in the UAE on how to build visuals from data sets and communicate data with clarity and creativity.

Led by Murdoch University journalism co-chair and lecturer, Narelle Hopkin, the workshop explained how journalists can mine data to tell a story using interactive graphics, such as maps and timelines. The session also showed how journalists can think critically about the use of big data in journalism and familiarised them with popular data visualisation software.

Salem Belyouha, Acting Director of the DPC, thanked Murdoch University for its collaborating on hosting various specialised workshops on topics relevant to today’s rapidly changing media environment.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Media From

Recent Stories

At least 166 million children globally remain unre ..

21 minutes ago

Northern Syria 'Stabilized' But US Expects Turmoil ..

21 minutes ago

APP has responsibility to strengthen national narr ..

21 minutes ago

Troika Nations Endorse S. Sudan Peace Talks With A ..

21 minutes ago

FIFA to take legal action to recover 2 million Swi ..

26 minutes ago

NESPAK celebrates 40 years of operations in Oman

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.