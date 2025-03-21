Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a workshop titled ‘Generative AI and its Applications in Media’, providing media professionals and content creators with an in-depth understanding of the latest AI-powered tools transforming digital storytelling and media production.

The workshop, held in collaboration with the Dubai Future Academy, an affiliate of the Dubai Future Foundation, was delivered by Dr. Mohammed Qasem, Dean of the Dubai Future academy and board Member of the Digital school.

The session aimed to enhance media professionals’ AI skills through cutting-edge tools, explore new opportunities in digital media and AI-powered storytelling, understand the future impact of AI on the industry, and provide hands-on experience in AI-generated content creation.

The three-hour interactive session gave participants practical experience in using AI tools for generating text, images, video, and interactive content. It also equipped them with the skills to leverage generative AI for content creation, enabling the production of high-quality, engaging material more efficiently.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the workshop highlights the club’s commitment to upskilling media professionals and keeping pace with digital transformation.

“AI is now a vital media tool, and we are committed to equipping journalists with the skills to harness its potential. In collaboration with the Dubai Future Academy, we provided a hands-on learning experience, allowing participants to explore AI-driven content creation.”

She added, “This workshop marks a significant step in enhancing media professionals’ AI capabilities and driving the advancement of Arabic media content locally and across the region.

”

Meanwhile, Dr. Qasem said the workshop offers media professionals an opportunity to integrate AI into their work and develop advanced skills in language models, image generation, and video creation.

He also emphasised the workshop’s role in equipping DPC members with essential AI expertise, enabling them to navigate the evolving media landscape. “The session addressed the potential limitations of AI, highlighting the importance of responsible use to maximise efficiency and avoid common pitfalls,” Dr. Qasem said.

‘The workshop gave media professionals with a deeper understanding of how to use advanced AI tools to elevate their creativity and produce compelling content that meets evolving industry standards and audience expectations,” he added.

Mahfoudha Abdullah Saleh, Media Talent Development Specialist at the Dubai Press Club, thanked the Dubai Future Academy for its cooperation in organising the workshop. She highlighted the club’s commitment to partnering with leading entities to enhance media professionals’ expertise, especially in advanced technologies shaping the industry.

The event is part of a series of specialised programmes organised by DPC in collaboration with leading media and academic institutions. Designed to keep media professionals at the forefront of technological advancements, these initiatives focus on equipping media professionals with advanced digital skills, including AI, to produce high-quality, innovative content that meets global benchmarks.