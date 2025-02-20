Dubai Press Club hosts world’s most prominent social media influencers, content creators

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) brought together some of the world’s most prominent social media influencers and content creators, who together command more than a billion followers, when it hosted a networking dinner for them recently.

Insightful conversations on the future of digital media, the responsibility of content creators, and the role of media in shaping global discourse were the flavour of the evening as the guests exchanged ideas and opinions. The occasion provided a platform for those assembled to build connections while recognising their influence in shaping societies. The dinner was also attended by officials from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Known for their impact across fashion, technology, education, and entertainment, the influencers and content creators present included Chiara Ferragni, Josh Richards, Dhruv Rathee, Hashem Al-Ghaili, Vladimir Shmondenko, and Younes Zarou, among others.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the key role of social media influencers and content creators in an evolving media ecosystem.

“Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global hub for digital innovation and media excellence by bringing together the world’s most influential content creators, who play a crucial role in shaping the future media landscape,” she said.

“Today, influencers and digital content creators play a key role in fostering global dialogue, leveraging their vast reach on social media platforms. Dubai has always been at the forefront of such endeavours for the greater good of humanity and, at DPC, we have built a strong network of relationships with this growing community of social media pioneers, and we remain committed to expanding this network by engaging more influencers who have the power to create meaningful, positive change in society,” she emphasised.

The influencers and content creators expressed their gratitude for DPC’s gesture. Highlighting Dubai’s growing reputation as a centre for media creativity and innovation, they appreciated the vast possibilities it offered across the evolving media landscape.