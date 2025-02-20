Open Menu

Dubai Press Club Hosts World’s Most Prominent Social Media Influencers, Content Creators

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Press Club hosts world’s most prominent social media influencers, content creators

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) brought together some of the world’s most prominent social media influencers and content creators, who together command more than a billion followers, when it hosted a networking dinner for them recently.

Insightful conversations on the future of digital media, the responsibility of content creators, and the role of media in shaping global discourse were the flavour of the evening as the guests exchanged ideas and opinions. The occasion provided a platform for those assembled to build connections while recognising their influence in shaping societies. The dinner was also attended by officials from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Known for their impact across fashion, technology, education, and entertainment, the influencers and content creators present included Chiara Ferragni, Josh Richards, Dhruv Rathee, Hashem Al-Ghaili, Vladimir Shmondenko, and Younes Zarou, among others.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the key role of social media influencers and content creators in an evolving media ecosystem.

“Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global hub for digital innovation and media excellence by bringing together the world’s most influential content creators, who play a crucial role in shaping the future media landscape,” she said.

“Today, influencers and digital content creators play a key role in fostering global dialogue, leveraging their vast reach on social media platforms. Dubai has always been at the forefront of such endeavours for the greater good of humanity and, at DPC, we have built a strong network of relationships with this growing community of social media pioneers, and we remain committed to expanding this network by engaging more influencers who have the power to create meaningful, positive change in society,” she emphasised.

The influencers and content creators expressed their gratitude for DPC’s gesture. Highlighting Dubai’s growing reputation as a centre for media creativity and innovation, they appreciated the vast possibilities it offered across the evolving media landscape.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Social Media Dubai Vladimir Putin Hub Media From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President attends NAVDEX

UAE President attends NAVDEX

33 minutes ago
 DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report ser ..

DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Eq ..

RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance test ..

1 hour ago
 Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 ..

Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 billion in four days

1 hour ago
 UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index ..

UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 2025

1 hour ago
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamb ..

Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 2024

2 hours ago
 FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC ..

FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in ..

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign Mo ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform power ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI

2 hours ago
 DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% Y ..

DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million

2 hours ago
 CS reviews preparations for Ramazan

CS reviews preparations for Ramazan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East