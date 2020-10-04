Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media National Youth Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Press Club, DPC, in partnership with Watani Al Emarat Foundation, today announced the start of the third edition of the Media National Youth Programme, MNYP, an annual training programme that seeks to equip young media students and professionals in the UAE with the latest tools and skills needed to excel in the industry.

The largest initiative of its kind in the region, the MNYP was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the fourth edition of the Emirati Media Forum, EMF. To be delivered virtually from 4th-15th October, the third edition of the programme features a series of training workshops organised in collaboration with thought leaders, prominent industry experts and leading local and international media institutions.

Dherar Belhoul, Director-General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, highlighted the importance of investing in the development of human capital in the media industry, which he said is an important player in a nation’s development. "Through our partnership with the Dubai Press Club, we seek to enhance the contributions of the media sector and nurture the development of a highly-skilled next-generation national workforce. The MNYP is an excellent model for a strategic partnership focused on building the capabilities of young media professionals. In its third edition, the Programme will continue with its mission to train emerging local media talent and expose them to the latest media technologies, tools and strategies," he said.

He added that the Programme will serve as a comprehensive platform to develop talent in the media sector in line with Dubai’s role as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said, "DPC is strongly committed to launching initiatives and programmes focused on nurturing young talent in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to empower the youth and harness their capabilities.

Through initiatives like MNYP, we seek to equip both aspiring and existing young professionals with the competencies needed to achieve the highest levels of excellence in a rapidly changing environment. Such initiatives are also part of DPC’s commitment to develop the region’s media industry and enable the sector to play a larger role in spurring positive change and growth."

Buhumaid expressed her appreciation to Watani Al Emarat Foundation for partnering with DPC to launch the third edition of the MNYP. She also thanked all the media and academic institutions that participated in previous editions, and the experts leading the sessions in the third edition.

The Programme is the first training platform focused on developing local media talent and honing their skills in line with the needs of the future. For the next two weeks, the Programme will include intensive workshops and inspirational sessions designed to improve the analytical and professional skills of participants and introduce them to industry best practices. The virtual workshops will cover four key sectors, including radio, tv, digital media and publishing.

The first two editions of the MNYP provided a total of 139 hours of specialised training to 98 young media students and professionals and featured more than 55 renowned media industry leaders and academics. A total of 49 academic and media institutions participated in the programme, delivering training sessions in various media disciplines over a period of eight months.

The Programme enables participants to become members of the Dubai Press Club, which provides them opportunities and resources for networking, knowledge sharing and professional development.