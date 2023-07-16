Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), announced that registration to attend the Forum is now open.

The two-day event, to be held from 26-27 September, will bring together prominent political figures, writers, thought leaders and opinion-makers, renowned media personalities, and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.

The 21st edition of AMF is set take a deep look at new trends, technologies, Artificial Intelligence in media, and global developments that are shaping the future of the industry in the region.

The Forum’s Organising Committee announced that pre-registration is mandatory to attend the event, as there will be no on-site registration available this year. The deadline to register for the event will be 1 September. Participants can complete their registration through the Forum’s official website: dpc.org.ae

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said the Committee's decision regarding the attendance mechanism is aimed at guaranteeing the seamless organisation of the event and providing optimal comfort for participants, especially considering the significant number of attendees expected to join.

Dr. Buhumaid added that the Forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will focus on accelerating the growth of media and enhancing the regional industry’s ability to keep pace with the evolving global environment.

“DPC is committed to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to consolidate Dubai’s status as the capital of Arab media. The Club is also dedicated to actively contributing to the development of the Arab media landscape, while keeping pace with the evolution of the global sector,” she noted.

The 21st edition of the Forum will also coincide with the honouring ceremony of the winners of the prestigious Arab Media Award in its various categories.

Launched over 20 years ago, the Arab Media Forum is one of the major events in the Dubai Press Club’s annual Calendar of events. AMF has emerged as the most comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing in the Arab media community. The annual event has steadily evolved in scope and reach to encompass a broad international outlook.