Dubai Press Club Receives Delegation From China Media Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) As part of its commitment to establishing robust ties with global media institutions, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) recently hosted a delegation from China Media Group (CMG). The meeting focused on exploring avenues for collaboration and exchanging valuable perspectives and experiences on the most recent advancements in the media industry.

Welcoming the representatives from CMG, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration with renowned media companies to catalyse the development of the media sector in the region. “As part of DPC’s commitment to enhance the region's media landscape, we place great emphasis on the exchange of knowledge and expertise and exploring fresh opportunities for collaboration with regional and international media organisations.

By fostering stronger partnerships, we can collectively propel the industry forward and unlock new possibilities in media innovation and growth.”

As part of the visit, the delegation learned about the DPC’s achievements over the last 20 years and its key events and activities, including the Emirati Media Forum, Dubai PodFest, Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, and Arab Media Forum, the largest regional media gathering which celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year.

They also learnt about the various training programmes that DPC organises in collaboration with prominent international media establishments.

