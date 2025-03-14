- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Press Club’s Ramadan Majlis discusses social media's role in strengthening community bonds
Dubai Press Club’s Ramadan Majlis Discusses Social Media's Role In Strengthening Community Bonds
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today hosted a special gathering to discuss the role of digital platforms in fostering social cohesion, promoting shared responsibility, and preserving cultural identity.
The session, held as part of its annual Arab Social Media Influencers Ramadan Majlis, brought together leading social media influencers and content creators from across the region.
The discussion comes as the UAE marks 2025 as the "Year of Community". Participants examined how digital influence can be used to bridge generational gaps, encourage responsible content creation, and reinforce the values that define the UAE's social fabric.
Welcoming the attendees, Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, "These gatherings reflect our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue that contributes to the media landscape while reinforcing Dubai's role as a global hub for media and content creation."
She highlighted the growing responsibility of influencers in shaping positive narratives. "With the rapid evolution of communication technologies and social media platforms, it is crucial to understand the role and impact of influencers – not only in shaping trends but also in fostering social cohesion," she added.
Al Mulla added that the Majlis serves as a platform for impactful discussions that bring together media professionals, creatives, and thought leaders. DPC will continue to support knowledge-sharing and responsible content creation, reinforcing its role as a key platform for thought leadership in the region.
During the session, participants acknowledged the power of social media in connecting people across generations and communities, emphasising that with influence comes responsibility. They discussed how digital storytelling can be leveraged to drive conversations that highlight national values and encourage positive engagement and contributions.
A key topic was the need for responsible digital storytelling, with participants emphasising the importance of creating high-quality, impactful content that upholds ethical standards and contributes positively to society.
Participants expressed their deep connection to the UAE and recognised their role in contributing to the nation's progress. They also highlighted the importance of community service, volunteer initiatives, and awareness campaigns that promote shared responsibility.
Salma Al Mansoori, Senior Executive of Communications Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, highlighted that the Ramadan Majlis serves as a vital platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange. She also reaffirmed DPC's commitment to fostering connections, driving meaningful dialogue, and bringing together influential voices from the media field.
During the session, the content creators also explored key strategies for content creation and effective ways to utilise them positively.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Press Club’s Ramadan Majlis discusses social media's role in strengthening community bonds5 minutes ago
-
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln20 minutes ago
-
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visitors35 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists teach AI to detect traffic anomalies on roads1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Investment joins World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’1 hour ago
-
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores innovation, imagination, importance of learning mindset1 hour ago
-
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Community1 hour ago
-
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million to Fathers’ Endow ..2 hours ago
-
China to expand cash-pooling programme for multinationals2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools2 hours ago
-
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago