Dubai private school students among world’s top ten in Maths and Science

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Students from Dubai private schools have scored among the top 10 in the world, according to the latest results from Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, TIMSS, an international assessment which tests the Maths and Science proficiency of Grades 4 and 8 students.

With the exceptional results, the emirate’s private schools have achieved the UAE National Agenda’s TIMSS targets.

Dubai private schools’ highest placing came in Grade 8 Science, for which they ranked 5th among participating countries and regions. In Grade 4 Science, they were placed 8th. Dubai private schools scored 7th overall in Grade 8 Maths, and 10th in Grade 4 Maths.

Seventy-five per cent of Grade 4 Maths and Science students, 74% of Grade 8 Maths students and 78% of Grade 8 Science students scored above the TIMSS international average scale of 500.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, said: "Six years ago, the leadership of the UAE announced ambitious National Agenda targets for Dubai private schools. Our education community has never backed away from a challenge. Ever since Dubai first participated in its first TIMSS cycle in 2007, schools have made consistent and significant improvement. What started out as an ambitious target soon became a reality."

Dr. Al Karam added: "These results are testament to the dedication, commitment and love that Dubai’s principals and teachers have for their students, their schools, and their city.

They are also a reflection of Dubai’s promise to provide students with a world-class education that values wellbeing as well as academics.

"We’re grateful to every principal, teacher, student and parent in Dubai – we hope they feel proud of the result they’ve achieved. The National Agenda targets are not just indicators of students’ academic outcomes, but of our ability to work together towards a common goal."

Students attending Indian-curriculum schools scored highest in Grades 4 and 8 Science and Grade 8 Maths, scoring 568, 598 and 580 respectively, while students at UK-curriculum schools placed highest in Grade 4 Maths, with 565 points.

Involving more than 72 countries and regions and 580,000 students, TIMSS 2019 is one of the world's most influential global assessments of student achievement in Maths and Science. A total of 7,265 Grade 4 students from 199 Dubai private schools and 5728 Grade 8 students from 163 schools across various curricula participated in the digital version of TIMSS in 2019. This was Dubai's fourth consecutive participation in TIMSS, the first time being the 2007 cycle.

TIMSS results on the rise: Science and Maths results for Grade 4 and 8 students in Dubai Private Schools Maths Science Grade 4 Grade 8 Grade 4 Grade 8 2007 452 483 471 506 2011 480 491 473 500 2015 521 524 530 538 2019 550 (+98 points since 2007) 553 (+70 points since 2007) 550 (+79 points since 2007) 566 (+60 points since 2007)