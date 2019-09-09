Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million international visits

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Smart Dubai revealed that its flagship data platform, Dubai Pulse, the backbone of the emirate’s smart transformation, has made a significant leap in terms of international appetite for the data it publishes, registering 1.5 million visits as of August 2019.

A closer look at the visitor activity on the platform revealed a particular interest in the Roads and Transport Authority’s, RTA, data. The RTA received 29 percent of all views, reflecting the importance of this sector for visitors and residents of the emirate alike. The RTA’s data also accounted for 54 percent of all the data downloaded from the platform.

The increased interest from users around the world came shortly after Smart Dubai Data, the Smart Dubai arm fostering the city’s data ecosystem, launched "Data First, The City’s Data Challenge" in July 2019, where various government entities competed in a race to accelerate the sharing of open and shared Government data.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai and CEO of Smart Dubai Data, said, "The spike in international interest in the Dubai Pulse platform is itself a significant accomplishment.

It adds to the international attention our emirate has come to enjoy, as it has been setting one precedent after the other across multiple sectors. This has prompted other cities around the world to take advantage of this access to our published data to understand the catalysts behind Dubai’s success."

"Data published by any city around the world would only enhance its competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign investment. This transparency also serves to shed light on Dubai’s investment climate and opportunities, boosting the emirate’s appeal for business tourism and further establishing it as a champion of innovation in analysing and utilising data," Al Nasser explained.

Dubai Pulse now boasts of 425 datasets out of a total of 2,000 that the platform is looking to add in the near future. The data includes holistic information on all the vital sectors in Dubai, including business, the economy, education, the environment, finance, government policies, healthcare, housing, residency visas, security and justice, sports, and transportation (land and maritime).