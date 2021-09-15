Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Racing Club today announced an enhanced racing Calendar for the 2021/22 season, which will now include a four-race ‘Jumeirah Series’ on turf launched for the Classic generation, plus an exciting new race for Super Saturday.

The addition of new races increases the total prizemoney for the racing season to over US$40 million.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said, "The introduction of new races within the framework of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is part of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s efforts to continually improve Dubai’s equestrian offering and also to support racing both within the UAE and overseas."

The Dubai World Cup Carnival, which begins on 13th January, 2022 at the Meydan Racecourse, will have several new races for 2022. The popular Super Saturday card, sponsored by Emirates Airline, scheduled for 5th March, 2022 will welcome the addition of a new race in the form of the US$300,000 Ras Al Khor over 1,400 metres on turf.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, said, "1,400 metres or seven Furlongs is one of the most popular distances in thoroughbred racing, yet it has very few high valued feature events run over the trip. We believe the Ras Al Khor will eventually become a global fixture that will be promoted to our Dubai World Cup meeting.

"Moreover, the Classic generation are well catered for on both turf and dirt in the upcoming season. Longstanding three-year-old dirt events such as the UAE 2000 Guineas, Al Bastikaya and UAE Derby have all been given prize money increases. We have also introduced the Jumeirah Series of turf races which is a significant addition to the programme. The series features the US$150,000 Jumeirah Classic Trial over 1,400m, the US$75,000 Jumeirah Derby Trial over 1,800m, the US$150,000 Jumeirah Classic over 1,600m and the US$200,000 Jumeirah Derby over 2000m."

Meanwhile, the prize money for the world’s most spectacular race day, the Dubai World Cup, which boasts a dazzling card of six Group 1s and three Group 2 contests, has been enhanced to a value of US$30.5 million. Due to take place on Saturday, 26th March, 2022, all races will be run for at least US$ 1 million, which ensures Dubai’s commitment to supporting the industry.

Dubai Racing Club also announced that the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic is offering a US$6 million purse, moving it back to its pre-pandemic value. The Group 1 Dubai Turf, sponsored by DP World, is being increased to US$5 million, whilst the flagship event – the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline – is maintaining the highest purse of the night at US$12 million.