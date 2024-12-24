Dubai Racing Club Partners With Churchill Downs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Dubai Racing Club has announced a new partnership with Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby.
The arrangement will see Churchill Downs sponsor the AED300,000 UAE 2000 Guineas Trial on Friday, 3rd January. In 2024, the US-bred Ma Yetal, trained by Michael Costa, won the race.
Commenting on the partnership, Erwan Charpy, Manager of Racing Operations and International Relations at Dubai Racing Club, said, "We are constantly inspired by our leaders to set the bar higher and in working with international partners such as Churchill Downs, we are enhancing racing's profile on the global stage.
"We are fortunate that, thanks to the UAE Derby's inclusion on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, we have already enjoyed a strong relationship with Churchill Downs, and this is the next step."
Gary Palmisano, VP of Racing for Churchill Downs Incorporated, said, "Churchill Downs is thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with the Dubai Racing Club through the Kentucky Derby's sponsorship of this prestigious race. We hope to see the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial winner competing in the UAE Derby and ultimately earning a spot in the starting gate of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby next May."
