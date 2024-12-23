Dubai Racing Club Partners With UK's Jockey Club
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Dubai Racing Club has announced a new partnership with The Jockey Club, the UK's largest racecourse group.
The partnership will see England come to Meydan Racecourse on Friday, 3rd January, when the AED300,000 Jumeirah Stakes, for three-year-olds over 1,400 metres on turf, becomes the Jumeirah Stakes Sponsored by The Jockey Club.
With 15 racecourses in its group, The Jockey Club, which operates under a Royal Charter, runs racing at such world-famous venues as Newmarket's Rowley Mile and July courses, Cheltenham Racecourse, Epsom Downs and Aintree.
The partnership will see representatives from Dubai Racing Club travel to Newmarket's popular July Course on 11th July, during the prestigious July Festival, when the club will sponsor the Dubai Racing Club Handicap Stakes, over the minimum distance of 1,000 metres.
Commenting on the partnership, Erwan Charpy, Manager of Racing Operations and International Relations at Dubai Racing Club, said, "Racing, now more than ever, is an international sport, and we are very happy to work with The Jockey Club in boosting relationships between the UAE and the UK."
Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International Director for The Jockey Club, stated, "We are delighted to be partnering with Dubai Racing Club in 2025 and to be working together to promote each other's race programmes to our horsemen, existing racegoers, followers of the sport and to new fans."
