Open Menu

Dubai Racing Club Partners With UK's Jockey Club

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Dubai Racing Club has announced a new partnership with The Jockey Club, the UK's largest racecourse group.

The partnership will see England come to Meydan Racecourse on Friday, 3rd January, when the AED300,000 Jumeirah Stakes, for three-year-olds over 1,400 metres on turf, becomes the Jumeirah Stakes Sponsored by The Jockey Club.

With 15 racecourses in its group, The Jockey Club, which operates under a Royal Charter, runs racing at such world-famous venues as Newmarket's Rowley Mile and July courses, Cheltenham Racecourse, Epsom Downs and Aintree.

The partnership will see representatives from Dubai Racing Club travel to Newmarket's popular July Course on 11th July, during the prestigious July Festival, when the club will sponsor the Dubai Racing Club Handicap Stakes, over the minimum distance of 1,000 metres.

Commenting on the partnership, Erwan Charpy, Manager of Racing Operations and International Relations at Dubai Racing Club, said, "Racing, now more than ever, is an international sport, and we are very happy to work with The Jockey Club in boosting relationships between the UAE and the UK."

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International Director for The Jockey Club, stated, "We are delighted to be partnering with Dubai Racing Club in 2025 and to be working together to promote each other's race programmes to our horsemen, existing racegoers, followers of the sport and to new fans."

Related Topics

UK UAE Dubai January July From Race

Recent Stories

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

42 seconds ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

52 seconds ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

1 minute ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

16 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

31 minutes ago
Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

1 hour ago
 AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhan ..

Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services

1 hour ago
 Kairouan Festival concludes 9th edition activities

Kairouan Festival concludes 9th edition activities

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne ..

Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne airport incident

1 hour ago
 Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East