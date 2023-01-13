Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) is set to become the world’s first racing jurisdiction to embrace the metaverse as it launches the Dubai Verse Cup (DVC), a metaverse-based gaming platform, on Sunday, 15th January, 2023.

This comes in line with Dubai Metaverse Strategy, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, with the aim of transforming Dubai into one the world’s top 10 metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community,

Aligned with Dubai’s pioneering role in adapting and promoting new technologies, the DRC and its exclusive technology partner, DVCC Meta Technology, have developed the gaming platform, which will be powered by the real world of thoroughbred racing. DVCC Meta Technology will also sponsor the seven-race card, the eighth meeting of the season at Meydan Racecourse on Sunday.

The Dubai Verse Cup will allow users to immerse in seamless horse racing scenes and experience the tension and stimulation of the sport using their smartphones and VR/AR devices. Owners of the DVC’s digital assets, such as synthetic horse NFTs, can track their development as they race and breed, earning tokens based on their performance. Players may create or join a “family” to participate in collective activities and earn rewards to enjoy an affluent metaverse lifestyle.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, said, “Dubai is a future-focused city with an emphasis on innovation and technology thanks to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has always enabled Dubai to push beyond the limits.

“H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed recently approved the Dubai Metaverse Strategy to boost the digital economy and introduce measures to empower the use of the metaverse and other futuristic technologies. We at DRC are keen to embrace the vision and mindset of this great city and its leadership and are always on the lookout for ways to enhance the experience of our racing fans.

”

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook continued, “We have worked with our partners on the revolutionary Dubai Verse Cup, the first-of-its-kind metaverse horseracing game based on the most spectacular race in the world, the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. We aim to introduce the new generation to this exciting sport through this unique metaverse-based game. Our aim was to create a platform that appeals to our current horseracing fans while building a new community of racing enthusiasts.”

Vincent Shi, CEO of DVCC Meta Technology, commented, “It is our honour to partner with Dubai Racing Club, organisers of the most spectacular race in the world, to deliver a state-of-the-art metaverse game that will expand to, hopefully, become the ultimate Dubai characteristic metaverse lifestyle for global users. The metaverse platform uses blockchain technologies and a play-to-earn model, allowing users to enjoy the futuristic setting of the Meydan Racecourse while indulging in multiplayer track races. Winners earn rewards such as trophies and tokens, which can be exchanged for NFTs like horses, perks, skins, and avatars.

“We are working to make it an open platform, allowing third-party developers and users to generate content to enhance the DVC’s user experience. Dubai is no stranger to establishing and commissioning new ideas; we believe our partnership will only allow us to grow faster and further. The metaverse game will be released during the Dubai racing season at the Meydan racecourse through several versions, starting with a public beta that will soon be available for testers," he added.

Sunday’s meeting features four races on the turf, including two AED95,000 handicaps, over 1,400 metres and 2,000 metres, which will give some Dubai World Cup Carnival aspirants a chance to earn their spots in the big league. The Purebred Arabians will open proceedings with a 1,600-metre event for non-winners of three races, while there are also Thoroughbred dirt handicaps over 1,200 metres and 1,900 metres.