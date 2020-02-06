UrduPoint.com
Dubai Ready To Host UITP's Global Public Transport Summit 2023: Maktoum Bin Mohammed

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dubai ready to host UITP's Global Public Transport Summit 2023: Maktoum bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today received Secretary-General, Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP), Mohamed Mezghani, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed Mezghani and his delegation, noting that the Dubai Government is ready to support the efforts of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai to host the UITP's Global Public Transport Summit 2023.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several issues related to the UITP’s strategy, objectives and role in supporting public transport around the world and coordinating with governments and companies in the areas of manufacturing and operations.

Al Mezghani praised the role of Dubai, represented by the RTA, in supporting the efforts of the UITP, as well as the middle East and North Africa Centre for Transport Excellence.

The UITP includes the membership of 1,800 specialists in the area of public transportation representing government and private agencies. It has 16 offices around the world, including in Dubai.

The conference that Dubai aims to host in 2023 is one of the most important in the world in the area of transportation and mass transportation, as it showcases the latest developments in public transportation and discusses the best international practices and experiences. The conference attracts over 2,700 participants and 375 exhibitors.

The meeting was attended by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, and other officials.

