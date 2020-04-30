UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Real Estate Centre Contributes AED2m To 10 Million Meals Initiative

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dubai Real Estate Centre contributes AED2m to 10 million meals initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Dubai Real Estate Centre, the flagship real estate company of A.R.M. Holding, announced a AED2 million contribution to the ‘10 million meals’ campaign, the UAE leadership’s latest in a string of initiatives that offer respite to those affected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The contribution of Dubai Real Estate Centre will ensure the supply of as many as 250,000 meals to those in need, said a statement issued by the Centre on Thursday.

The ‘10 million meals’ campaign will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund against COVID-19.

The initiative calls on individuals and institutions to make financial or in-kind contributions to the fund that will ensure the fair and compassionate distribution of meals and food parcels to necessitous families and individuals.

The UAE is a world leader in championing humanity and safeguarding integrity especially in times of hardship, the statement pointed out.

The country has been at the forefront of humanitarian relief efforts to counter the effects of COVID-19 on the economic, social and humanitarian fronts, both internally and externally, where it has contributed to relief efforts in several countries around the globe.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre, said, "Our country is built on the pillars of kindness and generosity. We are privileged to be able to participate in realising the UAE Leadership’s vision for creating a better, more humane and more tolerant world for everyone."

Al Shehhi added, "Empathy and benevolence are in our culture. We are reminded of the importance of those values to the fabric of our society every day, and I am proud to see them manifest in times like these."

The ‘10 million meals’ campaign is spearheaded His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and led by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Company Bank Rashid Million Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

4 minutes ago

PC weather forecast for city Multan

1 second ago

Man involved in illegal kidney transplant arrested ..

3 seconds ago

Teenager killed under tractor wheels

5 minutes ago

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree Red Cross Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Polish Justice Minister Rejects Superiority of EU ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.