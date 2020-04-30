Dubai Real Estate Centre contributes AED2m to 10 million meals initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Dubai Real Estate Centre, the flagship real estate company of A.R.M. Holding, announced a AED2 million contribution to the ‘10 million meals’ campaign, the UAE leadership’s latest in a string of initiatives that offer respite to those affected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The contribution of Dubai Real Estate Centre will ensure the supply of as many as 250,000 meals to those in need, said a statement issued by the Centre on Thursday.

The ‘10 million meals’ campaign will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund against COVID-19.

The initiative calls on individuals and institutions to make financial or in-kind contributions to the fund that will ensure the fair and compassionate distribution of meals and food parcels to necessitous families and individuals.

The UAE is a world leader in championing humanity and safeguarding integrity especially in times of hardship, the statement pointed out.

The country has been at the forefront of humanitarian relief efforts to counter the effects of COVID-19 on the economic, social and humanitarian fronts, both internally and externally, where it has contributed to relief efforts in several countries around the globe.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre, said, "Our country is built on the pillars of kindness and generosity. We are privileged to be able to participate in realising the UAE Leadership’s vision for creating a better, more humane and more tolerant world for everyone."

Al Shehhi added, "Empathy and benevolence are in our culture. We are reminded of the importance of those values to the fabric of our society every day, and I am proud to see them manifest in times like these."

The ‘10 million meals’ campaign is spearheaded His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and led by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.