Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn during week ending 22 October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED4 billion in total during the week ending 22 October 2020. The sum of transactions was 1,369.

A total of 67 plots were sold for AED 266.5 million, 825 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.33 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 25.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 20.66 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 25.5 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Nad Al Shiba Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 28 sales transactions worth AED68.81 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 6 sales transactions worth AED 7.

55 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 4 sales transactions worth AED 24 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 167 million in Al Hebiah Fourth, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 137 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 136 million in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Mugatrah, mortgaged for AED 890 million.

102 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 248 million.