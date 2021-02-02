Dubai receives first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today announced that the first shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has arrived from India at Dubai Airport.

DHA will be making the AstraZeneca vaccine available in the emirate as part of its commitment to provide the public a choice of different vaccines. The provision of the vaccine also supports the UAE’s broader objective of combating the pandemic.

The Dubai Health Authority expressed its appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention for their efforts to curb the pandemic and their ongoing cooperation with authorities in India to make the AstraZeneca vaccine available in Dubai.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the latest addition to the list of COVID-19 vaccines offered by DHA, which include the Pfizer- BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines. The vaccines are being provided as part of Dubai’s comprehensive vaccination drive launched in December 2020.

More than 120 vaccination centres have been set up to administer the vaccines. DHA is in the process of setting up more centres in the coming weeks to accommodate the growing demand for vaccination.

Dr.

Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said, "The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available at the One Central Vaccination Centre for all Emiratis aged between 18 and 60 as well as people of determination and people with chronic diseases between the ages of 18 and 60, provided they have a valid Dubai visa.

"To receive a vaccine at the One Central Vaccination Centre, individuals need to book an appointment through the DHA Contact Centre on 800 342."

She noted that the vaccine will also be available to frontline personnel and vital sector workers from both the public and private sectors at the vaccination field centre. Appointments for individuals in these two categories will be scheduled in coordination with the government departments and institutions they work for.

DHA urged all members of the community to get vaccinated and support efforts to protect the health and safety of the community.

DHA also stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures, including wearing face masks and social distancing even after receiving the vaccine, which remain the most effective method to combat the virus and safeguard the community.