Dubai recognised as leading business destination at World Travel Awards 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, is celebrating two award wins at the 26th annual World Travel Awards, cementing the emirate’s standing as a world class business travel and business events destination.

According to a press release issued by Dubai Tourism today, Dubai demonstrated industry excellence as the World's Leading Business Travel Destination 2019 and the World's Leading MICE Destination 2019 for the second consecutive year, recognising the city’s robust capabilities to cater to a wide range of global travel and business events.

Established in 1993 to reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, the World Travel Awards support, promote and develop the global travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding distinction and inspiring its practitioners to continually raise the standards of their product and service offerings.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Dubai continues to accelerate towards becoming a preferred global business and investment destination, hosting world-class strategic conferences, meetings and incentive groups as well as offering business travellers a holistic and innovative environment to connect and collaborate. The city’s most recent wins at the World Travel Awards 2019 are testament to the continued efforts in showcasing Dubai’s capabilities on the global stage, bringing to the forefront the city’s focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth while maximising its potential through a continuously evolving business-enabling ecosystem.

This, of course, would not have been possible without the collaboration of our valued network of stakeholders, from venues, hotels and DMCs to local associations, businesses and government departments that are contributing not only to tourism growth, but also to the development of Dubai as a knowledge hub."

The recognition for Dubai comes as the emirate prepares to host a number of high profile and large-scale business events. This month Dubai will welcome the 10,000-strong Amway Asia Pacific Leadership Seminar, while next year it will also host the International Astronautical Congress, the Million Dollar Round Table Global Conference and the Global Symposium on Health Systems Research.

According to the latest rankings from the International Congress and Convention Association and Cvent, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as the number one host city for business events in the region, and Expo 2020 Dubai is set to further cement the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for business travellers and business events.

