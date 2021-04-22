Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate transactions last month

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) A total of 6,590 real estate transactions in Dubai were recorded in March 2021, valued at about AED22.9 billion, according to the real estate bulletin issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) under the name ‘Real Estate Updates'.

The bulletin revealed a growth in number by 43 percent and a growth in value by 40 percent compared to March 2020. It also noted that March 2021 recorded the second highest number of real estate transactions since February 2017.

The bulletin showed that real estate transactions in Q1 2021 achieved a significant growth of 27 percent and 47 percent compared to Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, respectively.

The bulletin highlighted continued attractiveness of the real estate sector to new investors, as 5,683 new investors entered the market in Q1 2021, representing 64 percent of the total number of investors during the same period.

The aforementioned figures revealed the continuity of achieving positive results in 2021, thereby continuing to enhance the trust of local and international investors in Dubai’s attractive and vibrant real estate environment.

The value of real estate brokerage commissions achieved by active real estate brokers in the real estate market reached AED 392 million in Q1 2021, while 143,374 Ejari contracts were recorded in Q1 2021, 57 percent of which were new contracts and 43 percent were renewed.

The bulletin highlighted the top five areas for investor attractiveness. In villa sales, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid topped the list in Q1 2021, followed by Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 7, Nad Al Sheba 1, and Al Thanyah Fourth. In apartment sales, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, business Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Al Merkadh topped the list in Q1 2021.