Dubai Records 228 Percent Increase In E-commerce Complaints In May

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy received 1,404 consumer complaints on the e-commerce sector during May, which was 228% higher than the complaints received in the same period last year (428 complaints).

Of the total complaints, 94% were submitted through the smart channels of Dubai Economy, with 64% via the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app and 30% through the consumerrights.ae website, while the remaining 6% came through the call centre 600545555.

Emiratis accounted for 34% of the consumer complaints received, followed by Saudis (28%), Egyptians (10%), Jordanians (5%), and Indians (4%).

Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in the CCCP sector, Dubai Economy, said, "The noticeable rise in consumer complaints on the e-commerce sector shows the change in consumer behaviour during the past month, and their preference to purchase through e-commerce websites due to the current conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as many business owners began to sell their products online.

"

Al Zaabi highlighted the variation in the types of complaints received, with cashback complaints amounting to 27% of the total e-commerce complaints, followed by non-compliance with the terms of the agreement (26%), and non-compliance with after-sales service (13%).

Al Zaabi also called on website owners to make sure of the time required to deliver the products in order to avoid receiving complaints on late deliveries.

