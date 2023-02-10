UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records AED10.3 Bn In Weeklong Real Estate Transactions

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) A total of 2,785 real estate transactions worth AED 10.3 billion were conducted during the week ending 10th February, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report revealed that 311 plots were sold for AED 2 billion, while 1,999 apartment and villa sales totalled AED4.59 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 2 sold for AED 78 million, followed by an AED55 million land in Um Suqaim Second, and another worth AED 50 million in Palm Jumeirah.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 130 sales transactions worth AED 399.

18 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 51 sales transactions worth AED 301.69 million, and Jabal Ali First with 23 sales transactions worth AED 124 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers were a villa sold for AED 183 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment worth AED 156 million in business Bay, and an apartment sold for AED 117 million in Al Wasl.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week stood at AED 3.48 billion, while 88 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 292 million.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Palm Jumeirah Jabal Ali UAE Dirham February Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relie ..

UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relief Aid to Northwest Syria

51 seconds ago
 Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite fina ..

Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite financial charges

52 seconds ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Per ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Pervez Musharraf's Karachi reside ..

54 seconds ago
 ECC approves increase in maximum retail price of P ..

ECC approves increase in maximum retail price of Paracetamol products

42 minutes ago
 US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Req ..

US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Request - OSCE Envoy

56 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms tec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms technical education key to succes ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.