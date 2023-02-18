Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) A total of 2,702. real estate transactions worth AED10.4 were conductd during the week ending 17 February 2023.

A total of 221 plots and 1,866 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.42 billion, and AED4.63 billion respectively.

The top three transactions were a land in business Bay sold for AED 150 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 75 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 150 million in Business Bay in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 126 sales transactions worth AED 439.75 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 20 sales transactions worth AED 212.

66 million, and Jabal Ali First with 10 sales transactions worth AED 28 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 160 million in Island 2, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 155 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 123 million in Al Barshaa South Third.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.55 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Warsan First, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

252 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 811 million.

