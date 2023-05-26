UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records AED11.1 Billion Worth Weekly Real Estate Transactions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2023) DUBAI, 26th May, 2023 (WAM) â€“ A total of 3,321 real estate transactions worth AED11.1 billion were conducted in Dubai during the week ending 26th May 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 220 plots were sold for AED 2.54 billion, 2,398 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.85 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Al Mataar sold for AED 659.54 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 169.39 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 83 million in Al Barsha South Fourth in third place.

Wadi Al Safa 3 recorded the most transactions for this week by 61 sales transactions worth AED 728.

44 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 41 sales transactions worth AED 106.84 million, and Jabal Ali First with 18 sales transactions worth AED 70 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 75 million in Al Safouh First, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 69 million in World Islands, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 61 million in World Islands.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.8 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanayah Fourth, mortgaged for AED 143 million.

154 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 933 million.

Related Topics

World Dubai Jabal Ali UAE Dirham May Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

3 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

22 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

42 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces KakÃ¡ as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces KakÃ¡ as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

46 minutes ago
 Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

1 hour ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimahâ€™s &#039;A&#039 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.