Dubai Records Highest Daily Public Transport Ridership Since Start Of Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:45 AM

Dubai records highest daily public transport ridership since start of pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1.3 million passengers recorded yesterday (Thursday, 9 September) across various means of transport, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said today.

Dubai Metro served 458,060 passengers yesterday, which included 311,090 passengers on its red line and 146,970 on its green line while 15,932 passengers used the tram. Public buses saw 254,420 passengers while 21,502 used marine modes of transport and 66,590 passengers used E-Hailing and car Sharing services. Yesterday also saw a total of 516,409 taxi passengers.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said the record number of public transport passengers reflects the community’s confidence in the precautionary measures and safety levels offered by all of the emirate’s public transport systems.

"RTA has implemented globally-benchmarked preventive protocols to protect the health and safety of passengers, as well as drivers and other frontline transport staff.

Consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and work in, RTA has been committed to offer the highest levels of excellence in providing safe and sustainable mass transit."

In March 2021, RTA, in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and other authorities administered the COVID-19 vaccination to more than 20,000 eligible drivers of its entire fleet of taxis and public transport vehicles. RTA continues to place the highest priority on the health and safety of public transport employees, especially those dealing directly with the public.

