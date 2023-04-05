Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 464 sales transactions worth AED827.14 million, in addition to 80 mortgage deals of AED236.13 million, and 9 gift deals amounting to AED14.26 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 417 villas and apartments worth AED687.67 million, and 47 land plots worth AED139.47 million.

The mortgages included 60 villas and apartments worth AED212.13 million and 20 land plots valued at AED24 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1 billion.