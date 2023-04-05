Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1 Bn In Realty Transactions Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 464 sales transactions worth AED827.14 million, in addition to 80 mortgage deals of AED236.13 million, and 9 gift deals amounting to AED14.26 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 417 villas and apartments worth AED687.67 million, and 47 land plots worth AED139.47 million.

The mortgages included 60 villas and apartments worth AED212.13 million and 20 land plots valued at AED24 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

3 minutes ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

19 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

31 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

40 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

1 hour ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.