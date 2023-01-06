UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED10 Bn In Weeklong Real Estate Transactions

Published January 06, 2023

Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) A total of 2,173 real estate transactions worth over AED 10 billion were conducted during the week ending 6 January 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
A total of 270 plots were sold for AED 2.25 billion, 1,903 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.89 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 623.07 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 77.23 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 623.07 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 133 sales transactions worth AED 386.

38 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 49 sales transactions worth AED 228.15 million, and Al Merkadh with 12 sales transactions worth AED 125 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 119 million in Island 2, a was second in the list sold for AED 115 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 75 million in Island 2.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.85 billion, with the highest being a building in Burj Khalifa, mortgaged for AED 300 million.
101 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.

