Dubai Records Over AED1.2 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 433 sales transactions worth AED820.06 million, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED419.64 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED55.19 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 397 villas and apartments worth AED688.48 million, and 36 land plots worth AED131.58 million.

The mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED226.77 million and 21 land plots valued at AED192.87 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.2 billion.

