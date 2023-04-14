UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.3 Bn In Realty Transactions Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 01:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 443 sales transactions worth AED1.03 billion, in addition to 75 mortgage deals of AED296.21 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED26.07 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 388 villas and apartments worth AED791.15 billion, and 55 land plots worth AED236.4 million.

The mortgages included 76 villas and apartments worth AED867.94 million and 12 land plots valued at AED89.08 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.7 billion.

More Stories From Middle East

