Dubai Records Over AED1.4 Bn In Realty Transactions Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 490 sales transactions worth AED1.17 billion, in addition to 86 mortgage deals of AED177.94 million, and 15 gift deals amounting to AED55.81 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 441 villas and apartments worth AED898.41 million, and 49 land plots worth AED269.56 million. The mortgages included 68 villas and apartments worth AED142.92 million and 18 land plots valued at AED35.02 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.

