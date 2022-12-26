Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) Dubai real estate market recorded 515 sales transactions worth AED1.44 billion, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED137.87 million on Monday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 483 villas and apartments worth AED1.14 billion, and 32 land plots worth AED299.29 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.