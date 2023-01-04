Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 437 sales transactions worth AED1.02 billion, in addition to153 mortgage deals of AED402.94 million, and 43 gift deals amounting to AED109.91 million on Wednesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 402 villas and apartments worth AED877.42 million, and 35 land plots worth AED143.68 million, while mortgages included 139 villas and apartments worth AED226.2 million and 14 land plots valued at AED176.74 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.