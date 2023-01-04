UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.5 Bn In Realty Transactions Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 437 sales transactions worth AED1.02 billion, in addition to153 mortgage deals of AED402.94 million, and 43 gift deals amounting to AED109.91 million on Wednesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 402 villas and apartments worth AED877.42 million, and 35 land plots worth AED143.68 million, while mortgages included 139 villas and apartments worth AED226.2 million and 14 land plots valued at AED176.74 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Liberian President inaugurates &#039;Emirates Hosp ..

Liberian President inaugurates &#039;Emirates Hospital&#039; in Gbarpolu county

16 minutes ago
 Syrian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Da ..

Syrian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Damascus

31 minutes ago
 Marriyum seeks FIA action against culprits for cha ..

Marriyum seeks FIA action against culprits for character assassination of female ..

41 minutes ago
 Biden Calls US House's Failure to Elect Speaker 'E ..

Biden Calls US House's Failure to Elect Speaker 'Embarrassing' - White House

41 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist ..

UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist in Getting War Reparations Fro ..

41 minutes ago
 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country rep ..

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative calls on CM Punjab ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.