Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 533 sales transactions worth AED1.24 billion, in addition to 129 mortgage deals of AED239.19 million, and 21 gift deals amounting to AED21.52 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 489 villas and apartments worth AED1.02 billion, and 44 land plots worth AED224.57 million.

The mortgages included 110 villas and apartments worth AED216.65 million and 19 land plots valued at AED22.55 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.