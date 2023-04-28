UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.5 Bn In Realty Transactions Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 533 sales transactions worth AED1.24 billion, in addition to 129 mortgage deals of AED239.19 million, and 21 gift deals amounting to AED21.52 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 489 villas and apartments worth AED1.02 billion, and 44 land plots worth AED224.57 million.

The mortgages included 110 villas and apartments worth AED216.65 million and 19 land plots valued at AED22.55 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

12 minutes ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.