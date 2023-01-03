UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.7 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

January 03, 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 500 sales transactions worth AED1.42 billion, in addition to 68 mortgage deals of AED219.2 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED140.24 million on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 425 villas and apartments worth AED1.02 billion, and 75 land plots worth AED399.22 million, while mortgages included 46 villas and apartments worth AED66.39 million and 22 land plots valued at AED152.81 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.

More Stories From Middle East

