UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.7 Bn In Realty Transactions Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 599 sales transactions worth AED1.34 billion, in addition to 86 mortgage deals of AED268.57 million, and 152 gift deals amounting to AED118.99 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 544 villas and apartments worth AED953.38 million, and 55 land plots worth AED387.22 million. The mortgages included 68 villas and apartments worth AED181.77 million and 18 land plots valued at AED86.8 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

35 seconds ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

51 seconds ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

57 seconds ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

1 minute ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai repo ..

Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai report to Bureau International des ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with JPMorgan Chase

DEWA discusses cooperation with JPMorgan Chase

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.