Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 599 sales transactions worth AED1.34 billion, in addition to 86 mortgage deals of AED268.57 million, and 152 gift deals amounting to AED118.99 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 544 villas and apartments worth AED953.38 million, and 55 land plots worth AED387.22 million. The mortgages included 68 villas and apartments worth AED181.77 million and 18 land plots valued at AED86.8 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.