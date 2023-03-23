UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.8 Bn In Realty Transactions Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 548 sales transactions worth AED1.44 billion on Thursday, in addition to 94 mortgage deals of AED351.4 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED63.78 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 501 villas and apartments worth AED1.1 billion, and 47 land plots worth AED336.31 million.

The mortgages included 75 villas and apartments worth AED118.04 million and 19 land plots valued at AED233.36 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.

