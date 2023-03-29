UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED1.8 Bn In Realty Transactions Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 526 sales transactions worth AED1.16 billion, in addition to 89 mortgage deals of AED628.25 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED96.75 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 493 villas and apartments worth AED979.03 million, and 33 land plots worth AED179.51 million.

The mortgages included 70 villas and apartments worth AED416.91 million and 19 land plots valued at AED211.34 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enh ..

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enhance market access

14 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work d ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work discusses national environmenta ..

14 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 editi ..

Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 edition in Dubai

29 minutes ago
 Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign, enables d ..

29 minutes ago
 Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in sup ..

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

44 minutes ago
 NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.