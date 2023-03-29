Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 526 sales transactions worth AED1.16 billion, in addition to 89 mortgage deals of AED628.25 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED96.75 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 493 villas and apartments worth AED979.03 million, and 33 land plots worth AED179.51 million.

The mortgages included 70 villas and apartments worth AED416.91 million and 19 land plots valued at AED211.34 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.