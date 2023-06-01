Dubai records over AED1.9 bn in realty transactions Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 517 sales transactions worth AED1.52 billion, in addition to 111 mortgage deals of AED 345.38 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED37.42 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 483 villas and apartments worth AED1.15 billion, and 34 land plots worth AED366.16 million.

The mortgages included 99 villas and apartments worth AED199.06 million and 12 land plots valued at AED146.32 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.