Dubai Records Over AED2 Bn In Realty Transactions Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Dubai real estate market recorded 529 sales transactions worth AED1.89 billion, in addition to 80 mortgage deals of AED133.23 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED48.36 million on Thursday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 501 villas and apartments worth AED1.73 billion, and 28 land plots worth AED156.11 million, while mortgages included 72 villas and apartments worth AED115.53 million and 8 land plots valued at AED17.7 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.

