Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 505 sales transactions worth AED1.56 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED288.26 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED330.1 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 460 villas and apartments worth AED1.26 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED298.77 million. The mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED202.3 million and 21 land plots valued at AED85.97 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.1 billion.