UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED2.1 Bn In Realty Transactions Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 505 sales transactions worth AED1.56 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED288.26 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED330.1 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 460 villas and apartments worth AED1.26 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED298.77 million. The mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED202.3 million and 21 land plots valued at AED85.97 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.1 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

35 seconds ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance o ..

UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance of multilateral diplomacy at AP ..

30 minutes ago
 Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landin ..

Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat ..

1 minute ago
 RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering a ..

RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering and technology

31 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per ..

Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

1 minute ago
 Pakistan receives $10.7 bn pledges for flood recov ..

Pakistan receives $10.7 bn pledges for flood recovery: Minister for Planning, De ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.