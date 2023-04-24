UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED2.2 Bn In Realty Transactions Monday

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 391 sales transactions worth AED1.27 billion, in addition to 59 mortgage deals of AED950.33 million, and 14 gift deals amounting to AED28.56 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 352 villas and apartments worth AED 978 billion, and 39 land plots worth AED291.56 million.

The mortgages included 47 villas and apartments worth AED905.56 million and 12 land plots valued at AED44.77 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai UAE Dirham Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

47 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

1 hour ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.