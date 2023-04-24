Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 391 sales transactions worth AED1.27 billion, in addition to 59 mortgage deals of AED950.33 million, and 14 gift deals amounting to AED28.56 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 352 villas and apartments worth AED 978 billion, and 39 land plots worth AED291.56 million.

The mortgages included 47 villas and apartments worth AED905.56 million and 12 land plots valued at AED44.77 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.