Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 502 sales transactions worth AED1.44 billion, in addition to 95 mortgage deals of AED898.52 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED21 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 465 villas and apartments worth AED1.1 billion, and 37 land plots worth AED340.65 million.

The mortgages included 78 villas and apartments worth AED868.7 million and 17 land plots valued at AED29.82 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.3 billion.