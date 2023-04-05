Close
Dubai Records Over AED2.7 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 551 sales transactions worth AED1.78 billion, in addition to 91 mortgage deals of AED901.27 million, and 24 gift deals amounting to AED43.12 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 469 villas and apartments worth AED1.2 billion, and 82 land plots worth AED579.93 million.

The mortgages included 76 villas and apartments worth AED867.94 million and 15 land plots valued at AED33.33 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.7 billion.

