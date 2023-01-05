Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 516 sales transactions worth AED1.73 billion, in addition to 71 mortgage deals of AED596.74 million, and 26 gift deals amounting to AED503.85 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 455 villas and apartments worth AED1.5 billion, and 61 land plots worth AED235.09 million.The mortgages included 63 villas and apartments worth AED537.64 million and 8 land plots valued at AED59.1 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.8 billion.