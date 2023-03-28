Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 504 sales transactions worth AED1.34 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED1.26 billion, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED269.13 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 471 villas and apartments worth AED954.05 million, and 33 land plots worth AED382.44 million.

The mortgages included 84 villas and apartments worth AED1.15 billion and 14 land plots valued at AED112.62 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.8 billion.