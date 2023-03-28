UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED2.8 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 504 sales transactions worth AED1.34 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED1.26 billion, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED269.13 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 471 villas and apartments worth AED954.05 million, and 33 land plots worth AED382.44 million.

The mortgages included 84 villas and apartments worth AED1.15 billion and 14 land plots valued at AED112.62 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.8 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haemat ..

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haematology Clinic at Ras Al Khaimah ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Mari ..

Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Maritime Academy

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 20 ..

Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 2023

34 minutes ago
 Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar ..

Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar in interbank market

41 minutes ago
 Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowm ..

Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign with AED 5 ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.